Report: Shark bites teen in second NC attack in 2 weeks

Nation

Report: Shark bites teen in second NC attack in 2 weeks

byAssociated Press11 June 2019 09:46-04:00

OCEAN ISLE, N.C. (AP) — A teenager says he was bitten by a shark while surfing off the southern coast of North Carolina.

WSOC reports 19-year-old Austin Reed is expected to be fine after receiving what officials have described as a “marine bite” in Ocean Isle, North Carolina.

Reed’s grandmother tells news outlets her grandson’s injury resembled a “deep tooth bite.” Reed’s father says his son had surgery to close an approximately 10-inch (25-centimeter) wound on his foot.

The News & Observer reports that if confirmed as a shark bite, this would be the second shark attack in North Carolina this month. Last weekend, 17-year-old Paige Winter lost most of her leg from a shark bite received at Fort Macon State Park.

The Washington Post reports Winter’s father punched the shark five times before it released Winter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.