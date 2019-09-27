Report: No criminal action in Georgia jail dehydration death

by By KATE BRUMBACK , Associated Press27 September 2019 12:46-04:00

ATLANTA (AP) — A special investigative grand jury found that no one intentionally or criminally caused the death of a man who died in a Georgia jail from complications of dehydration.

Shali Tilson was arrested in March 2018 on misdemeanor charges of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct and booked into the Rockdale County jail. A medical examiner found that he died nine days later from blood clots in his lungs caused by severe dehydration.

A special investigative grand jury was formed to examine the circumstances of his death.

In a report made public this week, the special grand jury found that medical, mental health and jail staff failed to recognize and adequately address Tilson’s mental state and physical decline. But grand jurors didn’t find that anyone criminally or intentionally caused his death.

