Report: Massachusetts failing to suspend drivers licenses

by By STEVE LeBLANC , Associated Press1 July 2019 15:32-04:00

BOSTON (AP) — An investigation has found that the Massachusetts motor vehicle department had not been properly processing out-of-state notifications about driving offenses, instead putting them into storage bins.

The interim report released Monday by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation was sparked by the New Hampshire motorcycle crash that killed seven.

The report found Connecticut twice alerted Massachusetts about a drunken driving arrest against the truck driver in the crash, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.

Despite the alerts, Massachusetts failed to suspend Zhukovskyy’s license. He pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide.

The report found that out-of-state notifications had been placed in storage bins since March 2018.

A review of the records in the past five days resulted in license suspensions against more than 500 Massachusetts drivers.

