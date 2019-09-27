Report: Customs officers turned away asylum seekers in US

Nation

Report: Customs officers turned away asylum seekers in US

byAssociated Press27 September 2019 18:14-04:00

TECATE, Calif. (AP) — An inspector general’s report says customs officers at the Tecate, California, border crossing illegally turned away asylum seekers after they entered the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General also found that customs officers were positioning themselves near the line that separates the U.S. and Mexico to block asylum seekers from trying to request protection.

But the officers were a several feet behind the international line, and some migrants were within U.S. boundary when they were redirected.

Officers said the Tecate facility wasn’t equipped to detain or process asylum seekers and so they directed them to another port about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) away.

Investigators said that put Mexican asylum seekers in particular danger by making them travel through the country they were attempting to flee.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.