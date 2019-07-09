Replica gun found where California officer shot teen driver

byAssociated Press9 July 2019 16:01-04:00

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say a replica of a handgun was found at the scene where a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old girl after an encounter as both were driving on a freeway last week.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says Tuesday the replica was identical to a Beretta 92 FS handgun.

The district attorney’s press release does not say why the officer fired but describes the general situation.

The release says an on-duty Fullerton police officer was driving his K-9 dog to a veterinarian in his police SUV when he saw the teen driving at a high rate of speed.

At some point the two vehicles made contact and then the shooting occurred.

The girl’s family is demanding the state attorney general conduct a civil rights investigation.

