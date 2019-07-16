Remnants of Barry drench parts of southwest Arkansas

byAssociated Press

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of extreme flash flooding in parts of Arkansas as the remnants of a massive tropical storm drift through the state.

The National Weather Service says 4 to 7 inches (10 to 18 centimeters) of rain has fallen early Tuesday in the southwest part of the state. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the remnants of Barry are expected to drop another 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain in parts of southern Arkansas, northern Mississippi and far southwestern Tennessee.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, the center of the storm was about 205 miles (335 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

Barry spared New Orleans and Baton Rouge from catastrophic flooding but still drenched other parts of Louisiana with torrential rains.

