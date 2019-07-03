Relatives of Ohio family slain speak out after arrest

Relatives of Ohio family slain speak out after arrest

By DAN SEWELL , Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The relatives of

Ajaib Singh identified himself as brother of two of the victims and said Wednesday the family was thankful for the efforts of West Chester police, other law enforcement agencies and to the Sikh community of the Cincinnati region.

The relatives released the statement following Tuesday’s arrest in Connecticut of 37-year-old Gurpreet Singh. He was the husband of one of the victims, and son-in-law of her parents, who were also fatally shot with her aunt.

The four were fatally shot April 28 in an apartment home. Police say the suspect called 911 to say he had found them dead.

It’s not clear whether the suspect has an attorney.

