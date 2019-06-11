Records: 2 men took child hostage after reservation killings

byAssociated Press11 June 2019 14:31-04:00

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Court records say a homeowner told police that two men linked to the killing of five people on an Indian reservation in Washington state approached his residence and briefly took a child hostage at gunpoint before they were captured later.

The documents obtained Monday said the child managed to escape as the two men demanded keys and took a vehicle.

The men face assault charges related to the Saturday killings on the Yakima Indian Reservation.

The FBI, which has jurisdiction on reservations, hasn’t released much information about the slayings near the town of White Swan.

Two other people have also been arrested.

Sheriff Robert Udell says some of the victims were known for being involved in illegal drug activities.

