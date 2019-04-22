Prosecutors examine video altercation between teen, deputies

Nation

Prosecutors examine video altercation between teen, deputies

byAssociated Press22 April 2019 17:26-04:00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors are examining the actions of a Florida sheriff’s deputy who slammed a pepper-sprayed teen’s head into the ground.

Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz announced Monday that his staff will meet Tuesday with the 15-year-old student who had an altercation with two deputies.

The deputies had responded to a fight Thursday outside a suburban Fort Lauderdale McDonald’s where 200 students gathered. Sheriff’s office reports say the 15-year-old picked up a phone belonging to a student being detained.

Video shows Sgt. Greg LaCerra sprayed the teen after he stood up and appeared to say something to him. LaCerra then threw the teen to the ground, where Deputy Christopher Krickovich jumped on him, slammed his head twice and punched him.

Krickovich was placed on restricted duty. His union says his actions were in self-defense. The teen wasn’t seriously hurt.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.