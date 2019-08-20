Prosecutor: No criminal charges will be filed for 2018 fire

Nation

Prosecutor: No criminal charges will be filed for 2018 fire

byAssociated Press19 August 2019 21:34-04:00

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan prosecutors say no criminal charges will be filed in connection with a motel fire that killed five children and an adult from the same family.

Investigators determined the likely cause of the July 2018 fire at Benton Harbor’s Cosmo Extended Stay Inn was careless use of a hot plate by a hotel guest.

Berrien County Prosecutor Michael J. Sepic said Monday that it’s not alleged “nor does the evidence suggest” that someone intentionally caused the blaze.

Benton Harbor authorities say the child victims ranged from 2 to 10 years old. The adult was 26.

The family had been trying to exit the burning motel at the time of their deaths. Autopsies determined all six died of smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.