Professor fired over confrontation with protesting students

(AP) — Johns Hopkins University has fired an associate research professor over his confrontation with students participating in a sit-in at a campus building where the professor worked.

The Sun reports that a letter written by the university’s vice dean for faculty says Professor Daniel Povey has been fired for jeopardizing student safety. The newspaper says Povey posted his termination letter online. His firing takes effect Aug. 31.

Povey initially was placed on administrative leave after the night in May when he used bolt cutters to enter a building and access computer servers hosting his research. Students who had occupied the building for weeks were protesting legislation that would allow Hopkins to create an armed campus police force.

Povey told The Sun he believed protesters “weren’t going to get what they wanted.”