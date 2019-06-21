Pregnant woman, 3 others wounded in Chicago shooting

byAssociated Press21 June 2019 08:42-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 22-year-old pregnant woman is in critical condition after she and three other people were shot and wounded at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side.

Shots were fired just after 3 a.m. Friday inside an apartment through an open back door off an alley in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police say the pregnant woman was shot in the leg, arm and upper body and is in critical condition in a hospital. She is seven months pregnant.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 20-year-old man was shot in the foot. Both are in stable condition. A 26-year-old man suffered a wound to his arm and took himself to a hospital.

No arrests have been made.

