Power station fires knock out service on hot day in Madison

by –

(AP) — Fires at two power substations in Wisconsin’s capital have knocked out power to more than 11,000 customers on what is promising to be a sweltering day.

An explosion and fire at the Madison Gas and Electric main power center sent a plume of thick, black smoke over Madison’s east side about 7:40 a.m. Friday. A second fire at a substation near the University of Wisconsin-Madison prompted the evacuation of Ogg and Smith Halls and the UW Safety Building. Shelter is available at the Kohl Center on campus.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries, but residents now with no access to air conditioning should be on alert. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area Friday, with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity.