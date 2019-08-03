Power outage grounds flights at Southern California airport

byAssociated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California airport has cancelled all flights after a power outage left all its terminals in the dark.

John Wayne Airport in Orange County diverted all arriving flights and cancelled departing flights after the outage hit at around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The airport’s emergency power kicked in after about a half-hour but flights still remained grounded.

The airport was affected by a Southern California Edison power outage that was centered in nearby Irvine and affected more than 28,000 customers. The outage was caused by a fire in an electrical substation.

The utility estimates power will be restored by Saturday morning.

