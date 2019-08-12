Polygamist leader Warren Jeffs’ mental health questioned

Nation, State

Polygamist leader Warren Jeffs’ mental health questioned

byAssociated Press12 August 2019 14:27-04:00

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs has allegedly suffered a mental breakdown and isn’t fit to give a deposition in a sex abuse case against him.

The claim was made in a court filing last month by lawyers representing a community trust that once belonged to a polygamous sect run by Jeffs on the Utah-Arizona border. The trust and Jeffs are being sued by a woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffs when she was a child.

The woman’s attorneys say there’s no evidence to support the claim that Jeffs isn’t mentally competent.

Jeffs is serving a life sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting underage girls he considered brides. Prison officials declined to comment on Jeffs’ mental health.

The story was first reported by KSTU-TV in Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.