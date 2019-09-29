Police: WVa man tried to stab, chase ambulance medics

Nation

Police: WVa man tried to stab, chase ambulance medics

byAssociated Press29 September 2019 11:20-04:00

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — A man has been charged with assaulting two West Virginia ambulance medics who were transporting him to a hospital.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says deputies had found 27-year-old Richard William Thornton of Parkersburg along a road in Elkview on Saturday. While being transported to a hospital in Charleston by ambulance, Thornton removed the straps securing him to a cot.

Rutherford says Thorton then pulled out a knife and tried to stab a medic. The driver stopped and both medics left the ambulance, and Thornton chased after them. He was later located at a convenience store.

Thornton was charged with two counts of attempted murder. He was being held Sunday at the South Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.