Police: Woman’s remains found naked, bound in shallow grave

byAssociated Press

LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — Police have released more details about how they found the remains of a missing Kentucky woman.

Police testified in court Monday that 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock’s naked remains were found buried in a shallow grave and wrapped in a rug and garbage bags, with her feet bound.

The details were presented during a preliminary hearing for 23-year-old David Sparks, who is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after Spurlock’s remains were found on property connected to his family.

News outlets report the case was sent to a grand jury after the hearing.

Spurlock was last seen in January leaving a Lexington bar with three men, including Sparks.

A Wednesday tip about a foul order led authorities to search a Garrard County property where they discovered Spurlock’s remains.

