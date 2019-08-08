Police: Woman found with meth in vagina claims it isn’t hers

Nation

Police: Woman found with meth in vagina claims it isn’t hers

byAssociated Press

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say they found meth when they did a body cavity search on woman who claimed the drug wasn’t hers and she didn’t know how it got there.

The Ouachita (WAH-shi-taw) Parish Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ashley Rolland of Galliano was arrested July 31 on a felony theft charge and possession of a controlled dangerous substance after a man she had been staying with for about a week complained she took about $5,000 off his dresser and left.

Authorities say a female correctional officer found, $6,233 along with “a clear plastic bag” of roughly 1 gram of methamphetamine in Rolland’s vagina. Rolland said it wasn’t hers and she didn’t know where it came from.

Bond was set at $8,000. Jail records don’t indicate if she has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.