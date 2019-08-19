Police: Wisconsin officer attacked, fatally shoots suspect

Nation

Police: Wisconsin officer attacked, fatally shoots suspect

byAssociated Press19 August 2019 09:11-04:00

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — Police say an officer in Caledonia, Wisconsin, fatally shot a male suspect who attacked the officer.

The shooting happened Sunday evening as the officer responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Authorities say the suspect “immediately engaged the officer with an edged weapon” and the officer fired his gun. The suspect was identified as a male, but his age was not immediately released. He died at the scene.

Caledonia police said in a statement that the officer suffered a serious, but survivable, head wound and was taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Few details were available after the shooting. But one neighbor reported hearing multiple shots.

Kathy Ringwelski told WITI-TV she heard a squad car speed past her home, then heard five shots moments later.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.