Police: Tower tried to repossess car with family inside

byAssociated Press24 July 2019 12:42-04:00

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have filed multiple charges against a tow truck driver who tried to repossess a car with a family still inside it.

Prince William County Police say 23-year-old Mohamed Zyoud of Woodbridge also tried to hit the car owner with his truck and punched him in the face before unhooking the car and driving away.

A police statement says Zyoud hooked the car to his tow truck on July 18 while a woman, two children and a dog were inside.

Now he’s jailed on $20,000 bond on charges of attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

It’s not known if he has an attorney.

