Nation

Police: Texas girl dies after burn injuries went untreated

byAssociated Press13 August 2019 14:30-04:00

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) — Police say a woman has been arrested after a young girl south of Dallas accidentally scalded herself with boiling water and died when the woman failed to seek medical care.

Corsicana police say the girl, believed to be 4 years old, suffered burns to much of her body when she pulled a pot of boiling water from a stove Saturday.

Authorities say a woman at the home tried to treat the child herself and didn’t call for an ambulance. The woman notified police about 12 hours later when the child became unresponsive.

Corsicana police Capt. Nori Rhodes identified the woman as 42-year-old Juana Marquez, who remains held at the Navarro County jail on a charge of endangering a child.

Her relationship to the child and whether she has an attorney weren’t immediately clear.

