Police: Tennessee man who confronted officers with gun shot

byAssociated Press7 June 2019 12:43-04:00

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say Tennessee police have shot a man who confronted officers with a gun.

News outlets cite a statement from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department that says officers were confronted Friday morning and shot the man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t available. Police did not release his identity.

The statement says the agency turned over the investigation of the shooting to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The bureau said it has agents on the scene and will release more information as it became available.

