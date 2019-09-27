Police: Teen hit as man going 75 mph cuts off other driver

Nation

Police: Teen hit as man going 75 mph cuts off other driver

byAssociated Press27 September 2019 12:52-04:00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a driver trying to cut off another driver during a road rage incident lost control and hit a 13-year-old boy on a sidewalk who was taking his younger sister to the bus stop.

Greenville Police Lt. Alan Johnson said the department’s investigation found Norman Gardner Jr. was driving about 75 mph (120 kph) in morning rush hour traffic on a six-lane Greenville highway when the wreck happened Sept. 18.

Johnson says Gardner was upset after another driver honked the horn at him and was speeding to catch up on state Highway 291.

Johnson says the boy suffered a broken back, neck, pelvis, wrist and both kneecaps and is facing a year of recovery. His sister wasn’t injured.

Gardner is charged with reckless driving. Court records didn’t list an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.