Police: Streaking man punched, spit at Tennessee officers

byAssociated Press11 July 2019 05:17-04:00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a naked man streaking in a Tennessee city punched one responding officer and spit at another.

News outlets report 33-year-old Matthew Sloan has been arrested and charged with offenses including assaulting an officer and public indecency. A Metro Nashville police affidavit says officers on Monday responded to reports of a naked man running in front of onlookers at an outdoor concert venue.

It says responding paramedics attempted to check Sloan to see if he was on drugs, but he fled. It says four officers gave chase and Sloan punched one in the side of the head. It says he was tackled and pepper sprayed before being handcuffed. It says he then spit at another officer before being booked into jail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

