Police shoot Kansas man while serving search warrant

Nation

Police shoot Kansas man while serving search warrant

byAssociated Press12 August 2019 15:10-04:00

CHETOPA, Kan. (AP) — Kanas authorities say police serving a search warrant fatally shot a man they encountered inside a Chetopa home in Labette County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in news release that the Chetopa Police Department was serving a search warrant at about 12:15 a.m. Monday after receiving a tip of possible drug activity.

The agency says three officers entered after announcing their presence. The KBI says one officer fired three shots after encountering an armed man and officers quickly left the home.

A 25-year-old woman exited the home after officers called for the occupants to come out.

Police found 38-year-old Scott Souders inside suffering from gunshot wounds with a rifle near him. He was declared dead at the scene. Souders lived at the residence.

The KBI says it is investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.