Police seize 31 slot machines from Arkansas gas stations

by – 12 July 2019 12:19-04:00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after police seized more than two dozen slot machines from a pair of convenience stores in northwest Arkansas.

Thirty-one slot machines from the two stores in Springdale as part of the investigation Thursday.

Although voters legalized casino gambling in 2018, it’s only permitted at four locations in the state: at existing racetracks in Hot Springs and West Memphis and at two new sites in Jefferson and Pope counties. Prosecutors say operating an unlicensed gambling place in Arkansas is a felony.

Springdale police tell the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the slot machines at the Springdale stores paid out tickets, which were then redeemed for cash from the stores’ cash registers.

