Police seek man who stabbed girlfriend’s son to death

Nation

Police seek man who stabbed girlfriend’s son to death

byAssociated Press9 July 2019 06:50-04:00

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania say a man who was on parole for a previous homicide stabbed his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son to death during a domestic dispute.

Tuesday’s manhunt for 43-year-old Keith Burley fanned out after the child was killed in a home in New Castle on Monday night. Police say a second child fled to a neighbor’s home.

The victim’s name has not been released.

State police say Burley should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.