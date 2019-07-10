Police seek group, mostly teens, that looted pharmacy

Nation

Police seek group, mostly teens, that looted pharmacy

byAssociated Press10 July 2019 10:30-04:00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are seeking a mob of people, mostly teens, who looted a pharmacy.

Police on Tuesday released video that shows about 60 people flooding into a Walgreens on South Street around 10 p.m. on July Fourth.

Some are shown knocking items off shelves while others are shown fleeing with merchandise.

Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew tells WPVI-TV a cashier who tried to intervene was hit on the head with a glass bottle.

Kinebrew says between stolen items and damaged property, there was $6,000 to $7,000 in damage.

The group earlier had stopped traffic while running along South Street, a busy thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.