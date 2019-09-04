Police say Rhode Island man froze kitten, assaulted woman

Nation

Police say Rhode Island man froze kitten, assaulted woman

byAssociated Press4 September 2019 12:05-04:00

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island man put a wet kitten inside a freezer and then used a pellet gun to shoot a friend who tried to rescue the cat.

Police charged 31-year-old Shane Hall, of Woonsocket (wuhn-SAH’-kit), with assault and battery and unnecessary cruelty to animals.

A woman went to Woonsocket police on July 19 and told them Hall was angry at the kitten for knocking over the trash, so he put it in a crate, soaked it in the shower and put it in the freezer.

The woman told police that when she opened the freezer, Hall shot her 10 to 12 times with an Airsoft gun. It is unclear whether she or the cat were injured.

Hall was arrested earlier this week. He faces arraignment Sept. 25. No defense attorney was listed in court records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.