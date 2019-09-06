Police release video of 2nd man in Atlanta college shooting

Nation

Police release video of 2nd man in Atlanta college shooting

by – 6 September 2019 08:34-04:00

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have released surveillance video of a second suspect in a shooting at a block party outside a college library that wounded four students.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the video was released Thursday shows a blurry figure running near the Atlanta University Center library moments after the Aug. 20 shooting. The video’s release comes just a day after 21-year-old Isaiah Williams surrendered to authorities on charges including attempted murder.

Authorities have said the celebration of a new semester and end of student orientation culminated in an argument and gunfire being shot into a crowd of 200 people. Two students were treated for gunshot wounds; Two others were grazed by bullets. Police say the suspect in the video is believed to have exchanged gunfire with Williams.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.