Police: Rapper accused of throwing meth off balcony arrested

Nation

Police: Rapper accused of throwing meth off balcony arrested

byAssociated Press15 July 2019 13:45-04:00

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an Alabama rapper accused of throwing $250,000 dollars’ worth of methamphetamine off an apartment balcony during a raid has been arrested.

News outlets report drug and gang investigators arrested 37-year-old Kelvin James Dark, who goes by the monikers “K Digga” and “Mr. Alabama.” A GBI release say s officers were searching an Atlanta home Wednesday while investigating a ring smuggling contraband on domestic and international flights.

That’s when they say Dark threw the drugs out of the high-rise window. Atlanta police later found the 5 kilograms of meth on a nearby street.

Dark was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

GBI agents also recovered two semi-automatic rifles, a handgun, more than 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms) of marijuana and cash.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.