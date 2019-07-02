Police charge relative with quadruple family slayings

by

(AP) — Authorities on Tuesday arrested the husband of one of the victims on murder charges in the slayings of four family members in an Ohio suburban community.

West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog said that Gurpreet Singh, 37, has been arrested in Connecticut. He had called 911 on April 28 to say he found the four “on the ground and bleeding.”

A coroner said a man and three women died from gunshot wounds to the head. Singh was a resident of the apartment.

Members of a nearby Sikh temple said the four had worshipped there.

Such violent crime is rare in the township of some 62,000 people, roughly 20 miles (30 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Those killed were identified as: Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; Amarjit Kaur, 58; Parmjit Kaur, 62, and Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 59.

Singh had said he and Shalinderjit had been married 17 years and had three children. Family members identified Parmjit and Hakitakat as his wife’s parents, and Amarjit as Parmjit’s sister.

Singh is a truck driver who said he was often away from home. Their three children were staying with other relatives.

Police had said soon after the slayings that they didn’t believe there was a threat to other community members.

Investigators, including divers who searched a pond near the home, combed the apartment complex for clues.

Herzog has attended services at the nearby Sikh temple where the family worshipped. Funeral services were held June 1 at a church in Mason, Ohio. News media reports said family and friends came from India, Canada and other U.S. states for the services.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Gurpreet Singh is 37, not 36.