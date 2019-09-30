Police: Officers shoot man who pulled knife on medics

Associated Press30 September 2019

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say officers have shot a man who pulled a knife on medical personnel responding to a hit and run.

The Gainesville Police Department said Monday evening on Facebook that fire department personnel were attempting to give medical aid to a man when he pulled a knife on them. Police officers intervened and tried to defuse the situation but resorted to firing their weapons.

The police department says the wounded man was taken to a hospital. An officer also went to the hospital for observation. The department did not give details about their conditions.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation into the shooting.

