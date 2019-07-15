Police officer gets probation for kneeing handcuffed man

byAssociated Press15 July 2019 14:19-04:00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer accused of kneeing a handcuffed suspect last year has been sentenced to probation and ordered to complete an anger management course.

Paula McMahon of the Broward state attorney’s office says 29-year-old Coral Springs Officer Sandy Gomez pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor battery charge and was sentenced Monday.

Gomez was charged with kneeing 28-year-old Gabriel Narcisse-Beckford in the head while he was handcuffed on the ground in December. A cellphone video captured the incident.

The Sun Sentinel reported that Narcisse-Beckford was accused of stealing soda and candy worth $4.21 from a convenience store.

The judge ordered Gomez to serve 12 months of probation and complete the 13-week anger management course.

