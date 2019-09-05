Police: Officer fatally shot armed drug suspect in St. Louis

Nation

Police: Officer fatally shot armed drug suspect in St. Louis

by – 5 September 2019 08:09-04:00

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis police officer shot and killed a drug suspect when he tried to get a gun from his pocket.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers approached the man early Thursday after spotting him in a parked car with several people around it in an area known for heavy drug activity.

Police Chief John Hayden says that when officers noticed the man had marijuana on his lap, they tried to arrest him. Hayden says he resisted and police attempted unsuccessfully to subdue him with a stun gun before the fatal shooting. During the struggle, a 7-year-old girl got out of the car and ran to her mother who was nearby. She wasn’t hurt.

Police recovered a fully loaded revolver. The dead man hasn’t been identified.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.