Police: Officer and suspect shot in Baltimore

byAssociated Press15 July 2019 09:51-04:00

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say an officer has been shot as well as a suspect.

Baltimore police said in a statement Monday that the police officer was taken to a hospital.

Police didn’t release the condition of the officer or the suspect. No other details were immediately released. Baltimore police say they’re planning to hold a news conference.

