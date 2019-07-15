Police: Officer and suspect shot in Baltimore
byAssociated Press – 15 July 2019 09:51-04:00
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say an officer has been shot as well as a suspect.
Baltimore police said in a statement Monday that the police officer was taken to a hospital.
Police didn’t release the condition of the officer or the suspect. No other details were immediately released. Baltimore police say they’re planning to hold a news conference.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.