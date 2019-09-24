Police: Mom helped daughter attack child at bus stop

Nation

Police: Mom helped daughter attack child at bus stop

byAssociated Press24 September 2019 13:12-04:00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee mother helped her daughter beat up another student at a school bus stop.

Nashville police say 30-year-old Kalina Gaines is charged with assault after she and her daughter attacked the other child on Monday morning at the bus stop.

News outlets cited a police affidavit in reporting Gaines ordered her daughter to attack the victim because of an incident between the two juveniles last week.

Students on the bus filmed the altercation, which police said showed Gaines and her daughter holding the victim on the ground while they both assaulted her.

It’s not immediately clear whether Gaines has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.