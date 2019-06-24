Police: Man wanted in stabbings fatally shot in Texas

Nation

byAssociated Press24 June 2019 13:16-04:00

KENT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Nashville man and the wounding of his wife has been fatally shot in Texas after stabbing a deputy there.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police tweeted Monday that 34-year-old Peter Alexander Bohning of Kent, Connecticut, was fatally shot during an altercation with law enforcement in Gaines County, Texas. The agency says a Gaines County deputy was stabbed and taken to an El Paso hospital.

A Tennessee arrest warrant accuses Bohning, of Kent, Connecticut, of murder and attempted murder in Friday’s attack on Donald and Leigh Ann Zirkle in Nashville.

Sue Ellen Bohning said her son has mental problems and left home about a week earlier. She told The News-Times on Sunday that murder “doesn’t sound like him.”

