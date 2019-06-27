Police: Man drugged, assaulted girl, posted naked video

byAssociated Press27 June 2019 12:42-04:00

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say an 18-year-old man drugged and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl he met at a party and posted a naked video of her on Instagram.

Miramar police say Jorge Martinez gave the girl Percocet Monday and took her to a home where he was staying. An arrest report says that later that same evening, some of the girl’s friends saw images of her naked body on Instagram.

News outlets report the friends went to the home and found her unconscious. They drove her to a hospital and she was later flown in critical condition to a children’s hospital in Miami.

Martinez remains jailed, with a $550,000 bond. He’s charged with sexual battery on a minor.

A lawyer for Martinez isn’t listed on jail records.

