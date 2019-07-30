Police looking for suspect in Miami synagogue shooting

Nation

Police looking for suspect in Miami synagogue shooting

byAssociated Press30 July 2019 08:52-04:00

MIAMI (AP) — Law enforcement authorities are searching for a man who shot and wounded a 68-year-old man as he sat outside a Miami area synagogue waiting for prayer services to begin.

Miami-Dade police said on Twitter that the shooter is a man between 20 and 25 with short cropped hair. Investigators say he was driving a black Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows.

Police say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He’s accused of shooting Yosef Lifshutz multiple times in the legs on Sunday night as he waited outside Young Israel of Greater Miami.

Temple president Damon Salzman said on Facebook that Lifshutz is a longtime member of the congregation. He said Lifshutz was about 45 minutes early for the service.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.