Police looking for suspect in Miami synagogue shooting

(AP) — Law enforcement authorities are searching for a man who shot and wounded a 68-year-old man as he sat outside a Miami area synagogue waiting for prayer services to begin.

Miami-Dade police said on Twitter that the shooter is a man between 20 and 25 with short cropped hair. Investigators say he was driving a black Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows.

Police say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He’s accused of shooting Yosef Lifshutz multiple times in the legs on Sunday night as he waited outside Young Israel of Greater Miami.

Temple president Damon Salzman said on Facebook that Lifshutz is a longtime member of the congregation. He said Lifshutz was about 45 minutes early for the service.