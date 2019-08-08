Police: Kansas City man used ax to kill 2 men

Nation

Police: Kansas City man used ax to kill 2 men

by – 8 August 2019 15:44-04:00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged in the deaths of two men, and police say he used an ax as the weapon.

Citing charging documents, The Kansas City Star reports 22-year-old Mario Markworth was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder. Markworth is jailed on $250,000 bond and doesn’t have a listed attorney.

The bodies of 56-year-old Michael McLin and 52-year-old Kevin Waters were found just before 6 a.m. Tuesday in a parking lot behind the Sheffield Life Center.

Police initially said both men had been stabbed, but Markworth allegedly told detectives he used an ax. Both victims suffered head trauma and cuts. Police say one had defensive wounds on his hands, while the other appeared to have also been bitten by a human.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.