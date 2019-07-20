Police investigate shooting at Delaware nursing home

Nation

Police investigate shooting at Delaware nursing home

byAssociated Press20 July 2019 15:23-04:00

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting at a nursing home in Wilmington where two people were shot.

Police said troopers were sent to ManorCare of Wilmington for a report of a shooting at about 1:12 p.m.

Police say two people sustained gunshot wounds, but authorities did not elaborate.

Police say the building has been cleared, and there is no concern about public safety at this time.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area due to heavy police activity.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.