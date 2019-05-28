Police: Illinois man dies after paddle-boating accident

by – 28 May 2019 10:09-04:00

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago authorities say a 44-year-old died in a paddle-boating accident on Memorial Day.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Arlington Heights police responded to a 911 call reporting an overturned paddle boat in a lake about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the man, another adult and two young children were in the lake but made it to shore. Witnessed performed CPR on the man until first responders arrived and took over rescue efforts.

Arlington Heights Fire Department paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died. He wasn’t immediately identified but the newspaper reported he was from Huntley.

Police say they don’t suspect foul play. The adult and two children didn’t require hospitalization.

