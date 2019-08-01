Police: Georgia man fatally stabs sleeping half brother

Nation

Police: Georgia man fatally stabs sleeping half brother

by – 1 August 2019 17:20-04:00

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Georgia man slipped into a home and fatally stabbed his half brother while he slept.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports police arrived just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a house in Newnan and found Zachary Lamar Martin standing in a bedroom, holding two knives.

Police spokeswoman Ashley Copeland says the victim died at an area hospital. His name has not been released.

Martin was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, kidnapping and home invasion. Police have not released a motive and it’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Copeland says Martin entered through a basement window. She says he tied up a sleeping man in the basement, and forced a woman into the basement before going upstairs and attacking the victim and his girlfriend.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.