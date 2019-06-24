Police: Florida woman fatally shot daughter and stepfather

by –

(AP) — Authorities in Florida say a woman fatally shot her stepfather and her 8-year-old daughter and wounded her mother.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports 28-year-old Alyssa Marie Torres was arrested Monday morning about 10 hours after the shooting.

Port St. Lucie police spokeswoman Lisa Carrasquillo says the shooting occurred at an apartment Monday around 12:30 a.m. Investigators say Torres fled the scene in a small SUV.

Officials weren’t immediately naming the victims. Police say the mother and stepfather were in their early 50s. The mother was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Carrasquillo says a motive has yet to be determined.

No charges were immediately reported against Torres. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney.

