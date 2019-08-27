Police: Florida boy, 10, dies after shot in head by friend

Nation

Police: Florida boy, 10, dies after shot in head by friend

by – 27 August 2019 18:51-04:00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a 10-year-old boy has died after his 14-year-old friend accidentally shot him in the head while the children played with a gun.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the boy died Tuesday at an Orlando children’s hospital.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri says the children were visiting the Daytona Beach home of a relative of the teenage boy when the shooting occurred Saturday. Police say the two children broke into a locked bedroom, took a semi-automatic pistol out of a drawer, and were playing when the gun discharged. Officers found the wounded child lying face up on the floor and bleeding from the mouth.

Capri says the homeowners were legally able to own the gun and “did what they felt necessary to secure the firearm.”

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news -journalonline.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.