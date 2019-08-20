Police: Fleeing man plunges to death leaping hotel balconies

byAssociated Press20 August 2019 01:45-04:00

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man flashed a housekeeper at an Atlanta hotel and died trying to escape security by leaping between balconies.

Atlanta police Investigator James White tells reporters that the man died at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel early Monday.

White says the housekeeper reported the man to security and as the man fled he attempted to jump from a balcony at least 10 stories high to one nearby. White says the man missed the balcony and fell to his death. White says the man’s death is believed to be accidental.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the man’s identity. The investigation is ongoing.

The hotel’s general manager, Peter McMahon, said the hotel is cooperating with authorities.

