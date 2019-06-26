Police: Ex-USC gynecologist arrested in sexual assault case

by , –

(AP) — A former campus gynecologist at the University of Southern California was arrested Wednesday in connection with the sexual assaults of 16 patients, police said.

Dr. George Tyndall has been the subject of a Los Angeles police investigation for more than a year after The Los Angeles Times reported patients’ claims of sexual abuse or harassment by the gynecologist.

Tyndall has denied any wrongdoing.

Officer Norma Eisenmen confirmed the arrest that was first reported by the Times but said Tyndall has not yet been fully booked into police custody and she did not have any further information.

More than 700 women are pursuing individual claims against the doctor in state court. Separately, the university has agreed to a $215 million class-action settlement with former patients.

Andrew Flier, one of Tyndall’s lawyers, said he and his client were upset that police did not give them a chance to surrender before making the arrest.

Flier did not have information about the specific allegations against his client or where he was taken into custody.

“We are very much looking forward to adjudicating this case in a courtroom because of this character assassination,” Flier said. “We’re going to be able to punch some serious holes in all these allegations.”

It was unclear when Tyndall would appear in court. Police planned a news conference later in the day.

The Los Angeles district attorney’s office did not immediately return requests for comment.

