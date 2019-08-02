Police: Electric scooter rider fatally hit by car in Atlanta

byAssociated Press2 August 2019 07:57-04:00

ATLANTA (AP) — Another electric scooter rider has been fatally hit by a vehicle in Atlanta, the third such death since the e-scooters arrived in the city last year.

News outlets report Atlanta police say 34-year-old Amber Ford died Thursday after being hit by a car over the weekend. A witness told police the driver fled the scene.

The first such death was in May when scooter rider Eric Amis was hit and killed by an SUV. That driver, 36-year-old Narcory Wright, was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and speeding.

The second wreck happened last month when a man riding a scooter was killed by a commuter bus. No charges were filed against the driver.

