Police: Dead newborn found in suburban Dallas restaurant

byAssociated Press27 July 2019 12:14-04:00

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas are investigating the death of a newborn, who investigators say was left in a trash can after being born inside a restaurant’s bathroom.

Irving police say the infant was found Friday afternoon inside the bathroom of an Applebee’s restaurant.

Investigators believe the baby was born in the bathroom and was then put in a trash can. Authorities haven’t said whether or not the baby could have been stillborn.

Police say the baby’s mother then left the restaurant.

The newborn’s body was found about 30 minutes later by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom.

